Police: Bodies of missing Michigan couple found

Authorities in Michigan believe they may have found the bodies of a missing couple.

Jeff Hurley and Alexandria Foust were last seen November 7th.

Crews focused their search for the Missaukee County couple on the area known as the “Dead Stream Swamp.”

The search was put on hold over the past few months because of hunting season and freezing winter weather.

Police said they found two bodies in the swampy area on Monday that appear to match the descriptions of the two, but they are still working to positively identify them.

A former roommate of Foust said Hurley was a positive person.

"One thing that Jeff taught me was not to worry about what other people think and be yourself, be confident, go out there, have fun, enjoy every day, live it to the fullest,” David Mousseau said.

Hurley's truck was found stuck in mud near the swamp, which is a peat bog.

The couple's belongings were also found nearby.

