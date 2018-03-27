Police investigate murder-suicide at JoAnn Fabrics store - WNEM TV 5

Michigan police are investigating a murder-suicide that took place inside a Lansing store Monday.

Police said a 30-year-old man shot a 26-year-old female worker several times after they had an argument at JoAnn Fabric and Craft.

The man then shot himself in the head.

Police said the two had a previous relationship but were no longer a couple.

They were both declared dead.

