Line replaced after 1 million gallons of sewage spills into Michigan bay

Repairs are complete in Michigan after a leak caused more than one million gallons of sewage to spill into a bay.

The Department of Public Works in Elberta, Michigan said they noticed problems with wastewater pumps back in January.

They think the issue started with a faulty meter in Frankfurt.

Testing earlier this month showed a leak 80-feet out into the Betsie Bay.

The wastewater treatment system was shut down for nearly a week so the line could be replaced.

One resident who owns a home on Betsie Bay said Monday he's happy the system is up and running again.

"I wasn't happy that it happened, but I'm glad they caught. The village of Elberta was in contact with us. They were great, they explained everything and obviously now it's fixed and we're happy about that,” Tom Trudeau said.

The line was successfully pressure tested last Monday.

