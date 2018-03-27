Michigan man survives being shot in throat with arrow

What started as a routine scouting trip during the off season for hunting in rural Van Buren County landed Michael Downey in the hospital with an arrow pierced through his throat.

"He's lucky to be alive. Yes, it’s miracle because God had to have a hand in this,” said Michael’s wife, Janis Downey.

Janis has been by Michael’s side at the hospital trying to piece together what happened. He was shot near the intersection of 28th Avenue and Van Kal Street.

Doctors said the arrow missed all of the 61-year-old's major arteries and that he will recover.

Not only did Michael survive the initial shot, he was able to stumble to his truck and drive several miles to find help.

"My husband he's a fighter, a strong person, a great father and grandfather,” Janis said.

Janis describes the situation as odd. This hunting area is very private and it's the off season. Michael, who visits the area often, was wearing a bright orange vest.

"No one should have been out there with a bow and arrow there’s no hunting season of any kind,” Janis said.

She said Michael remembers seeing someone else out and about the area Sunday afternoon, but didn't recognize him.

Michigan State Police is investigating, but couldn’t say anything about a potential suspect.

"He's not a very caring person is all I can say and if it was an accident so be it, but he left my husband for dead. Regardless,” Janis said.

Michael's family asks anyone with information please call Michigan State Police.

