Rain has arrived. Now it's ending

We've been on quite the streak of dry weather lately, but as we get ready for the second day of the workweek, our first rain showers of the 2018 spring season have arrived, but they won't last around long.

Today & Tonight

With plenty of cloud cover and a southeasterly breeze continuing overnight, temperatures are fairly mild this afternoon in the upper 30s and low 40s in most locations and while the wind chill is definitely there with a breezy southeasterly wind, they're nowhere near what we've experienced in recent days.

Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the 40s and low 50s for highs.

Any leftover rain showers are scattered and light, as the bulk of the rain is now farther towards the east. Skies will remain fairly cloudy through the afternoon and evening hours, but we should see a bit of clearing overnight. Some patchy fog will be possible for the Wednesday morning commute.

Expect overnight lows to fall into the upper 20s in the far north toward M-55, with lower to middle 30s elsewhere.

Wednesday

It appears Wednesday will be a dry day around Mid-Michigan and we should see our fair share of sunshine, despite starting the day with a little cloud cover and some patchy fog.

Any cloud cover and fog should gradually thin out through the morning hours, leading to that aforementioned sunshine. High temperatures should respond nicely tomorrow with readings in the middle 50s expected in inland areas. It's possible we could see readings come within a few degrees of 60 tomorrow afternoon.

And the best part? Those 50s will come with very little wind, only around 5-10 miles per hour at the most. If there is a day the rest of the week that looks the best, it's certainly our Wednesday.

