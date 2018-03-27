Rain returns for Tuesday

We've been on quite the streak of dry weather lately, but as we get ready for the second day of the workweek, our first rain showers of the 2018 spring season have arrived and you'll be dealing with them on the morning commute today.
Today & Tonight
Rain is widespread over Mid-Michigan as we start today and that's a trend we expect to continue over the next couple of hours. Thankfully, most of the rain is on the lighter side, preventing it from becoming a major problem on the morning drives.
With plenty of cloud cover and a southeasterly breeze continuing overnight, temperatures are fairly mild in the upper 30s and low 40s in most locations and while the wind chill is definitely there with a breezy southeasterly wind, they're nowhere near the teens we've seen so many times in recent days.
Despite the rain, our mild temperatures this morning will allow us to warm well into the 40s and low 50s for our afternoon highs. Winds eventually turn south southwesterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour with occasional gusts near 20 miles per hour.
Showers become scattered as the morning goes on, to isolated later on this afternoon and evening. Skies will remain fairly cloudy through the evening after the rain ends, but we should see a bit of clearing overnight. Some patchy fog will be possible for the Wednesday morning commute.
Expect overnight lows to fall into the upper 20s in the far north toward M-55, with lower to middle 30s elsewhere.
