Wednesday Aims to Bring a Fine Day of Spring

Our streak of dry weather came to an end today, as many locations across Mid-Michigan received some rainfall. Though showers continue to move out of the region, mild temperatures plan to stick around for just a while longer.

Track the rain anytime you'd like with our Interactive Radar!

Tonight

Nearly all of the leftover rain has moved out of the region, but a few sprinkles are possible before 6:00 P.M. just north of the I-69 corridor. Any of these showers will be very light in nature, so they aren't expected to cause any travel issues.

Cloudy skies will dominate the evening forecast but will begin to slowly clear up overnight; however, areas of patchy fog will develop late as the wind dies down, especially beyond midnight. These foggy conditions may continue until an hour or two beyond the sunrise.

Expect overnight lows to fall into the upper 20s in the far north toward M-55, with lower to middle 30s everywhere else.

Wednesday

Wednesday is shaping up to be the cream of this week's crop with clouds breaking up and fog dissipating into a mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild as many locations will rise into the mid 50s, with some even reaching into the upper 50s.

Wednesday's biggest difference will be the winds, which will be light in nature. The calm conditions and afternoon sunshine will surely have us feeling like spring, so enjoy it while you can!

Clouds will move back in Wednesday night ahead of our next batch of rain showers, set to arrive on Thursday.

