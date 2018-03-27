Winning Wednesday

Our first Spring rain has come and gone, paving the way for one of the nicest days of the year so far!

Overnight

Clouds will begin to disperse overnight as Tuesday's rainmaker shifts farther to our east. That will pave the way for high pressure to gradually filter in, resulting in little in the way of wind. Low temperatures will settle into the mid 30s.

Wednesday

Arriving high pressure will carve out a nice bubble of sunny skies for us on Wednesday, and it will also prove to be our warmest day of the week...and likely the next couple of weeks. More on that in a moment. Go ahead and let some fresh air into the house, as we will be treated to highs in the low and middle 50s!

>> Current Temperatures across Mid-Michigan <<

Prevailing winds will be light, setting us up for the potential of a lake or bay breeze kicking in during the afternoon. Shoreline areas should still see the mercury top 50s, but will likely see a cooldown back to the 40s in the afternoon as cool air spills in off of Lake Huron.

Clouds will move back in Wednesday night ahead of our next batch of rain showers, set to arrive on Thursday.

Thursday & Beyond

Thursday is beginning to take a messier shift, with scattered showers likely throughout much of the day. High temperatures will still check in close to 50 degrees in many areas, but cooler air will begin to invade during the afternoon and evening. By day's end, some of those showers may see a few wet snowflakes mix in. We're not talking about any accumulation, but it certainly isn't what we want to see after a day with sun and mid 50s on Wednesday.

More disturbing is an emerging trend that looks to get underway with Thursday's cooler air. More and more evidence is pointing to a stint of below-average temperatures settling in over Easter weekend, and continuing into the first part of April.

The holiday weekend itself could see more chances for a mix of rain and snow, and we're looking at better than a 60% chance of abnormally cool weather through April 10. Now, there is a silver lining. By the time we flip the calendar over to April, average highs will have moved into the low 50s. So, that could still mean highs in the 40s, but we will keep you posted in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

