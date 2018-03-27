Hundreds without power as widespread rain moves across Mid-Michi - WNEM TV 5

Hundreds without power as widespread rain moves across Mid-Michigan

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Hundreds of homes are without power as widespread rain passes through Mid-Michigan.

Consumers Energy reports more than 400 customers are without power Tuesday morning, with the largest number of outages reported in Midland County. Crews have been assigned to the areas and are awaiting assessment, according to Consumers.

Here’s a breakdown of the counties with outages as of 6:30 a.m.:

  • Gladwin County - 86
  • Gratiot County – 27
  • Midland County – 248
  • Saginaw County – 54

