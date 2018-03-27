Hundreds without power as widespread rain moves across Mid-Michigan

Hundreds of homes are without power as widespread rain passes through Mid-Michigan.

Consumers Energy reports more than 400 customers are without power Tuesday morning, with the largest number of outages reported in Midland County. Crews have been assigned to the areas and are awaiting assessment, according to Consumers.

>>Click here to see the outage map>>

Here’s a breakdown of the counties with outages as of 6:30 a.m.:

Gladwin County - 86

Gratiot County – 27

Midland County – 248

Saginaw County – 54

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more details.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.