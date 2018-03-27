Mother of 'Baby J' forfeits parental rights to 5 surviving children

The mother of a three-year-old who died after her boyfriend allegedly beat him has relinquished parental rights for the rest of her children.

Katie Leuenberger faces first-degree child abuse in the death of Jordan Brown, also known as "Baby J."

Leuenberger was expected to have a trial this week to determine if her parental rights would be terminated. According to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office, ahead of that trial she forfeited those rights for her remaining five kids.

An attorney said Leuenberger will no longer be allowed to see the children or know anything about them.

Leuenberger's boyfriend, 26-year-old Tavaris Williams, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the case.

An autopsy report revealed Baby J died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

