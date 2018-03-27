2 young children found alone in Detroit motel after shooting

Authorities are searching for the parents of two young children found alone at a Detroit motel following a shooting.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 27 on the 20500 block of James Couzens at Cranbrook House Motel.

A 29-year-old man told police he was walking through the parking lot of the motel when he heard people arguing. He then heard shots being fired and felt a pain in his back.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and temporarily listed in serious condition, police said.

When investigators arrived, they found a bullet hole in the motel window of Room #119. They went into the motel room and found two small children, under the age of two, alone.

One of the children was found in a crib and the other one on a bed. Both of them had soiled diapers, police said.

Paramedics checked both children at the scene and found they were not hurt.

The children were turned over to Child Protective Services. Police are now asking the public’s help finding their parent or guardian.

If anyone recognizes the children or know the whereabouts of their parents, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Child Abuse Section at 313-596-5329.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the shooting they are asked to contact Detroit Police's Twelfth Precinct's Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers.

