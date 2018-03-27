Woman pleads guilty to filing false rape report on Delta College - WNEM TV 5

Woman pleads guilty to filing false rape report on Delta College campus

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A woman who claimed she was raped on Delta College’s campus has pleaded guilty to filing a false report.

Mary Zolkowski, 21, pleaded guilty Tuesday, March 27, to one count of filing a false report of a felony.

Zolkowski first told police she was raped on Feb. 22 in the east parking lot of the main campus. She said she was grabbed from behind as she was getting into her vehicle.  

While the charge against Zolkowski is punishable by up to four years in prison and a $2,000 fine, Bay County Circuit Court Judge Joseph K. Sheeran has already indicated he will sentence her to probation.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for May 7th. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reservd. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.