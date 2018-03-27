Woman pleads guilty to filing false rape report on Delta College campus

A woman who claimed she was raped on Delta College’s campus has pleaded guilty to filing a false report.

Mary Zolkowski, 21, pleaded guilty Tuesday, March 27, to one count of filing a false report of a felony.

Zolkowski first told police she was raped on Feb. 22 in the east parking lot of the main campus. She said she was grabbed from behind as she was getting into her vehicle.

While the charge against Zolkowski is punishable by up to four years in prison and a $2,000 fine, Bay County Circuit Court Judge Joseph K. Sheeran has already indicated he will sentence her to probation.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for May 7th.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reservd.