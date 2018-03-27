Police seek person who shot arrow into neck of Michigan man - WNEM TV 5

Police seek person who shot arrow into neck of Michigan man

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities in southwestern Michigan are seeking the person responsible for shooting a man in the neck with an arrow.

Michigan State Police say 61-year-old Michael Downey was in a remote area in Van Buren County's Almena Township on Sunday in a hunting vest when the arrow went through his neck. He is recovering from surgery.

His wife, Janis Downey, tells WWMT-TV her husband was on a scouting trip for hunting. She says nobody should have been in the area with a bow-and-arrow, since it's not hunting season.

She adds that he is "lucky to be alive," since the arrow went into his throat but missed major arteries.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.