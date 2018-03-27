Police seek person who shot arrow into neck of Michigan man

Authorities in southwestern Michigan are seeking the person responsible for shooting a man in the neck with an arrow.

Michigan State Police say 61-year-old Michael Downey was in a remote area in Van Buren County's Almena Township on Sunday in a hunting vest when the arrow went through his neck. He is recovering from surgery.

His wife, Janis Downey, tells WWMT-TV her husband was on a scouting trip for hunting. She says nobody should have been in the area with a bow-and-arrow, since it's not hunting season.

She adds that he is "lucky to be alive," since the arrow went into his throat but missed major arteries.

