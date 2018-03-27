Prosecutor: Former MSU dean used position to sexually proposition students

State investigators are taking aim at the man once in charge of overseeing former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

William Strample, 70, is facing several charges.

Investigators said the former Michigan State University dean failed to supervise Nassar when the doctor was accused of sexual misconduct.

Strample is now accused of inappropriately touching a student.

“Quite frankly, what they wanted us to do was to find out how Michigan State failed the survivors of Larry Nassar. How is he allowed to prey upon, victimize so many girls and young men for so long,” Special Prosecutor Bill Forsyth said.

Forsyth said part of that answer is Nassar had help. On Tuesday, Forsyth announced criminal charges against Strample, former MSU dean of osteopathic medicine.

Strample was in charge of overseeing Nassar during his tenure at Michigan State. But the criminal charges go beyond his role as Nassar’s supervisor.

Forsyth said a tip led them to take a more serious look into Strample’s own criminal behavior.

“As dean of the college, Strample used his office to harass, discriminate, demean, sexually proposition and sexually assault female students in violation with the statutory duty as a public officer,” Forsyth said.

Court documents show four MSU students have come forward claiming Strample abused his power by sexually propositioning them.

Strample is charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, neglect of duty and misconduct in office.

Forsyth said many of those charges are tied directly to Strample’s position as a dean at MSU.

“Among some of the items we asked for were his computer, his cell phone and his calendar that was issued to him by the university and other documents related to Dean Strample,” Forsyth said.

Forsyth said investigators found porn on Strample’s work computer and a video of Nassar performing “treatment” on a patient.

In addition to his own criminal activity, investigators said Strample was negligent in the way he handled complaints against Nassar. They say he even put in new protocols for Nassar in 2014 after a complaint. An affidavit from the state claims none of the new procedures were ever enforced.

Strample stepped down from office in December for medical reasons.

He was arraigned on Tuesday, March 27 in East Lansing. His bond was set at $25,000.

"My client denies that he ever engaged in any inappropriate touching of anyone, any student or otherwise. He denies that there was any quid pro quo for sexual favors in exchange for any type of standing within the university and medical school," Strample's attorney said.

Strample is prohibited from having contact with victims, witnesses or any current or former MSU medical students. He is also not allowed to travel outside of the state.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 27 for a preliminary exam conference.

