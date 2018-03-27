Class prepares parents, kids for new baby

Kids are normally excited when they find out they are going to have a little brother or sister.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean they will know the right way to handle themselves around their new sibling when he or she finally comes home.

One local hospital is offering a program to help. McLaren Bay Region is hosting a baby class for big kids.

The class runs for about an hour and a half and it is focused on young children getting prepared to be big brothers and big sisters.

Becky Morgan, childbirth educator at McLaren Bay Region, said a growing family can be a big adjustment for kids who may be used to being the only child. She said it is a good idea to get prepared.

“Number one in the family, lots of attention on them. And then all of the sudden, parents’ times are going to be split a little bit more with having the new baby in the home. So, we want them to be prepared in a positive way, but also in a realistic way,” Morgan said.

As the instructor of the class, Morgan said it is a hands-on, interactive course for any family with young children expecting a newborn.

“We do some hands-on with the dolls where they dress and diaper the doll and wrap the doll up and practice holding the doll. We read them a little story. We have a craft and then we end it with a tour after they’ve made their special card. So, it’s an action-packed hour of fun,” Morgan said.

Morgan said this is also informational for parents because it helps them prepare for juggling multiple children.

“I also provide information to the parents about what they can expect with the behavior because that’s a big deal too. A lot of times there’s going to be a little regression in their behavior because they may act out to get the attention,” Morgan said.

