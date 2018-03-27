Couple urges importance of radon monitoring

A silent killer is lurking in several Mid-Michigan homes.

It is the second leading cause of lung cancer deaths.

Radon seeps into homes from the ground and many homeowners have no idea it’s there because you can’t see it, taste it or smell it.

“We had the house built 31-years-ago,” said Jan Capello-Maki, Fenton resident.

She and her husband Dale Smallidge have lived in the Fenton home for decades, but had no idea of the danger lurking underneath their home until only a few weeks ago.

“We found out that we had radon levels of 16.6,” Smallidge said.

Radon gas, which is often called the silent killer due to its odorless and colorless nature, is highly radioactive. According to the EPA, it is only acceptable at level four and under.

If it hadn’t been for the couple’s curiosity, they may not have discovered it in time.

“We talked to some people locally and some home inspectors and we determined that we needed to test our house,” Smallidge said.

So, they did and got some frightening results.

They installed a $700 radon mitigation system almost immediately in their basement. It takes radon gas from underground and vents it out through pipes into the air.

Even after installing the system in their home, they recommend buying a radon monitor which can help check the levels in your home without the use of a radon kit.

“It gives you a long-term average and a short-term average on it. So, we make sure to check it,” Capello-Maki said.

The couple even took the extra step of getting a CT scan together to make sure that there were no ill effects from the radon.

They said when it comes to the mitigation system and the radon monitor, it is well worth the cost.

“It’s just a good piece of mind,” Capello-Maki said.

A radon kit costs about $12 to $25 at local hardware stores.

