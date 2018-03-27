Demolition begins on Hamilton Dam

A major project to restore the Flint River is underway in Flint.

Crews began demolishing the Hamilton Dam, something they wanted to start last year.

The $3.1 million demolition is finally up and running.

Genesee County Parks and Recreation Director Amy McMillan said the demolition of the dam is an exciting, important step in the Flint riverfront restoration project.

The project includes improving aquatic habitat, connectivity, safety, accessibility and recreation opportunities.

“I’m really excited about all the changes. I go running up and down the Flint River trail a couple times a week. So, it’ll be nice to have another addition,” said Rick Sadler, former University of Michigan – Flint student.

Sadler works at the Flint Journal building and said the Flint River and dam are almost synonymous with the city of Flint, but he believes the renovation is necessary.

Many students who attended school in Flint said they often wanted to try crossing the dam once or twice.

“We always wanted to because it was always kind of like the dam was between the street bridge and foot traffic bridge and it was a shortcut we all wanted to take,” said Carson Waites, Flint resident.

