Federal charges against man accused in child porn video case

A man arrested in Alabama and accused of producing a viral child porn video has been charged in federal court.

News outlets report prosecutors announced 11 child pornography production charges against 44-year-old Germaine Moore, who authorities say is the focus of child sexual abuse cases in Alabama and Michigan.

A criminal complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court said investigators seized a memory card containing child porn images during a search of Moore's home on Feb. 6, the day he turned himself. Authorities say the video involving a young girl circulated as far as Colorado and France.

Moore's lawyer, Thomas Azar Jr., told The Associated Press he hasn't seen the charges yet and cannot comment.

In addition to multiple charges in Alabama, Moore's accused of sexually assaulting three young female relatives in Detroit.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.