Stevie Shard Named Men's Soccer Head Coach

MIDLAND, MICH. – The Northwood University Athletic Department has announced the hiring of Stevie Shard as the new head coach of the men's soccer program.

He becomes just the second head coach in the 18-year history of the varsity program. Shard replaces Doug Carter, who resigned earlier this month.

"I am thrilled to be the head coach of the Northwood University men's soccer program," said Shard. "I would like to thank Dave Marsh and Dr. Keith Pretty for this opportunity. The team is in a great position to continue its level of success going forward."

Shard has spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach for Northwood, serving as a full-time assistant in the last two years. In his time on staff at Northwood, the Timberwolves won two Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) titles (2015, 2017), a GLIAC Tournament title (2015) and a NCAA Sweet 16 appearance (2015).

Originally from Manchester, England, Shard brings 12 years of coaching experience in the United States to the Northwood head coaching position. In addition to his role at Northwood, he has been a Director of Coaching for the Developmental Division Michigan Rush Lansing Soccer as well as a scout for the Olympic Development Program for Michigan. From 2011-16, Shard was the Director of Operations for PSG Bolton. He played a key role in in taking Bolton from a start up to being sold for $500,000 in five years. Shard also served as the National Director of Club Recruitment for the Midwest Soccer Academy from 2008-16.

Shard also played at the professional level in England, spending time with Oldham Athletic, Bury FC, Kilmarnock and Morecambe

"We are excited about Stevie taking over our men's soccer program," said Northwood University Athletic Director Dave Marsh. "He has a great rapport with the student-athletes and a wealth of soccer knowledge which will help keep Northwood playing at a highly competitive level."

Northwood is coming off a GLIAC Championship season, finishing the year 11-4-3 overall, 9-1-2 in the GLIAC

