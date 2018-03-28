Saginaw Fire Department giving away free carbon monoxide detecto - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw Fire Department giving away free carbon monoxide detectors

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Keeping your home safe doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg.

Instead, pick up some free carbon monoxide detectors.

The Saginaw Fire Department has 1,300 of them ready to hand out.

Plus, they'll install them for you if you want.

To get yours, call 989-759-1393.

The alarms were paid for by a grant from FEMA.

