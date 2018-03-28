Mediator will attempt to help settle Nassar lawsuits

Lawyers for Michigan State University and more than 200 girls and women say they will restart talks that could lead to a settlement in civil lawsuits related to sexual abuse by former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

In a court filing Tuesday, both parties say they are scheduling mediation with Layn Phillips, a former federal judge in Oklahoma.

The filing was made on the same day Nassar's former boss, ex-medical school dean William Strampel, was charged with crimes stemming from the Nassar investigation. Strampel is accused of failing to properly supervise Nassar and committing his own sexual misconduct.

Lawsuits have been filed against Michigan State, campus officials, USA Gymnastics and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. Nassar's victims say complaints about the doctor were ignored for years.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual abuse and possessing child pornography.

