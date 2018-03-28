It was a bit of a dreary, gloomy Tuesday in Mid-Michigan, but as soon as those showers arrived, they're now history in Mid-Michigan. Dry weather returns for Wednesday, but don't get used to it, as our unsettled pattern continues at times through the weekend.

Today & Tonight

Despite the showers leaving, clouds are a bit more stubborn to move on out, and there are signs they may have a chance to linger a bit longer than we'd like.

High pressure is nosing in from the west, and with some lingering moisture from yesterday's rain and sinking air from that high pressure, some of that moisture may get trapped, keeping clouds from making a quicker exit.

Temperatures are more mild where that cloud cover is a bit thicker in the south, around the upper 30s and low 40s, but taper off to upper 20s and low 30s in the far northern counties near M-55. Wind chill values feature a minimal difference this morning with a lighter wind.

Those temperatures will be highly sensitive to cloud trends today, with a more stubborn transition keeping things cooler in the 40s in many areas, with a faster clearing trend possibly leading to some readings in the middle 50s.

Lighter winds are expected inland with high pressure moving overhead, but we'll likely see some lake breeze development today, which will keep things cooler near the waters of Lake Huron.

Any breaks in the clouds today will gradually fill back in overnight, and while most of the night will be dry, a few showers could be knocking on the door as we get closer to daybreak tomorrow. Lows will stay mild in the middle 30s overnight.

