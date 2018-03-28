Rain returns Thursday

It was a bit of a gloomy Wednesday in Mid-Michigan, but at least we managed to stay dry. Don't get used to it though, as our next disturbance is knocking on our doorstep.

Tonight

The cloud cover will stay locked in place tonight, leaving us under mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will stay mild in the middle to upper 30s overnight. Winds will remain light, so the wind chill won't be a huge concern throughout the evening and overnight period.

Rain showers will start to develop and move in, at first scattered in nature during the late night, with more widespread rain moving in Thursday afternoon.

Thursday

While the rain moves in Thursday, everyone in Mid-Michigan has the chance to receive the rain. Have the umbrellas ready to go! Areas likely to receive heavier pockets of rain will be the Tri-Cities to Flint and east towards the Thumb. Although we all will have a steady stream of rain throughout the day.

Track the radar here.

Temperatures will remain mild Thursday afternoon. Expect highs to reach around 50 degrees with light winds around the region.

Thursday is also opening day at Comerica Park. The rain will be heavier the farther south you go. Regardless, if you are going layer up and have the rain gear ready to go!

Have a great night everyone!

