Staying cloudy and dry for Wednesday

It was a bit of a dreary, gloomy Tuesday in Mid-Michigan, but as soon as those showers arrived, they're now history in Mid-Michigan. Dry weather returns for Wednesday, but don't get used to it, as our unsettled pattern continues at times through the weekend.

Today

Despite the showers leaving, clouds are a bit more stubborn to move on out, and there are signs they may have a chance to linger a bit longer than we'd like.

High pressure is currently parked to the north, and with some lingering moisture from yesterday's rain and sinking air from that high pressure, some of that moisture is being trapped within a pretty strong inversion, thus keeping clouds from making a quicker exit.

Temperatures are more mild where that cloud cover is a bit thicker in the south, around the upper 30s and low 40s, but tapering off to the mid 30s in the far northern counties near M-55. Wind chill values feature a minimal difference today with a lighter wind. Temperatures today will be highly sensitive to cloud trends. Clouds look to remain stubborn and most locations should stay locked up in the 40s in many areas, but assuming we see some breaks, we should manage to see a few areas reach 50.

Tonight

Any breaks in the clouds today will gradually fill back in overnight, and while most of the night will be dry, a few showers could be knocking on the door as we get closer to daybreak tomorrow.

Lows will stay mild in the middle 30s overnight. Winds also look to stay on the lighter side, so the wind chill don't look to be a huge concern throughout this evening and the overnight period.

Thursday

Our dry pattern will unfortunately be short lived. Another wave of rain showers look to make an appearance throughout Mid-Michigan. The track of this rain as of right now looks to have more of an impact in locations from the Tri-Cities and points further south and east. While a few showers can't be ruled out for everyone in Mid-Michigan Thursday, areas like Saginaw to Flint and east towards the Thumb look to see a better chance of a more steady rain throughout the day.

Amounts from this system don't look to be very heavy, upwards of a quarter of an inch (0.25). Heavier amounts if you're traveling further south, possibly for opening day at Comerica Park. Regardless, have the rain gear ready to go!

Temperatures will remain mild for another day. Expect highs to reach around 50 degrees. Winds will stay out of the north anywhere from 5-10 mph.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.