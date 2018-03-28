Judge rules Michigan man must surrender antique lighthouse lense - WNEM TV 5

Judge rules Michigan man must surrender antique lighthouse lenses

A light house lens from Maine worth more than half-a-million dollars is now back in the hands of the U.S. government.

The lens, which came from Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse in South Portland, was purchased by a man in Detroit,

The government sued the buyer, Steve Grownow, saying he had no right to lenses from the Spring Point and another purchased from Detroit.

A judge said the government never gave up ownership, even if the lenses changed hands over the years.

Grownow said this has been a "huge disappointment."

