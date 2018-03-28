Walmart to remove 'Cosmopolitan' magazine from checkouts

Attention Walmart shoppers, it will soon be harder to find Cosmopolitan inside the store.

The retail company said it will still sell the magazine, but it will no longer be available in checkout lines.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said this decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

Cosmopolitan is published by Hearst, and is known for giving sex tips and other advice to women.

Hearst officials did not comment on Walmart's move.

The national center issued a statement praising Walmart for its "significant policy change."

