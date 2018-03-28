Michigan cat found with ears cut off ready for forever home

A Michigan cat found with his ears cut off is ready for his forever home.

The cat, named Stanley, was brought to the Michigan Humane Society Berman Center for Animal Care in Westland after two teens found him in their backyard in early March.

The feline was found with duct tape around his legs, injuries to his tail and his ears cut off. A veterinary team determined the wounds were human-inflicted, the humane society said.

Now, the handsome boy is ready to find his forever home. The humane society announced Tuesday that Stanley has recovered from his wounds.

If you’re interested in giving Stanley a place in your home and your heart, you can email your application to mediaanimals@michiganhumane.org or drop it off in person at the Berman Center for Animal Care.

MHS and Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in Stanley’s case. If you or someone you know has information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

