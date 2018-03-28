Four men rescued from Saginaw River by fisherman

Four men were rescued by a fisherman after their boat took on water in the Saginaw River.

Bangor Township Fire Department said they received a call about 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, March 28 about reports of people in the water about 90 feet from the Saginaw River bank.

Investigators said four men were on an airboat near the Bay City Yacht Club when it started sinking. The men were picked up by a fisherman who just put his boat in the water and saw them in the river, the fire department said.

The fisherman took the men to the DNR Boat Launch.

Officials said the four men were cold and wet, but not hurt.

