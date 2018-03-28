Four men rescued from Saginaw River by fisherman

Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.More >
Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.More >
Prepare to recall your school anatomy lessons, and then add this new organ to the list - the interstitium.More >
Prepare to recall your school anatomy lessons, and then add this new organ to the list - the interstitium.More >
Authorities say a woman is in custody after two young children were found alone in a Detroit motel following a shooting.More >
Authorities say a woman is in custody after two young children were found alone in a Detroit motel following a shooting.More >
Michigan police are investigating a murder-suicide that took place inside a Lansing store Monday.More >
Michigan police are investigating a murder-suicide that took place inside a Lansing store Monday.More >
Authorities in Michigan believe they may have found the bodies of a missing couple.More >
Authorities in Michigan believe they may have found the bodies of a missing couple.More >
The mother of a 3-year-old who died after her boyfriend allegedly beat him has relinquished parental rights for the rest of her children.More >
The mother of a 3-year-old who died after her boyfriend allegedly beat him has relinquished parental rights for the rest of her children.More >
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >
After getting all A’s and holding a GPA higher than 4.0 a Mid-Michigan teen had a chance to earn a scholarship through the preliminary SAT test.More >
After getting all A’s and holding a GPA higher than 4.0 a Mid-Michigan teen had a chance to earn a scholarship through the preliminary SAT test.More >
Minor injuries were sustained in a multi-vehicle crash in Bay County Tuesday afternoon.More >
Minor injuries were sustained in a multi-vehicle crash in Bay County Tuesday afternoon.More >
A major reconstruction project is planned for a key road that connects many Mid-Michigan communities.More >
A major reconstruction project is planned for a key road that connects many Mid-Michigan communities.More >