Four men rescued from Saginaw River by fisherman - WNEM TV 5

Four men rescued from Saginaw River by fisherman

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: US Coast Guard Source: US Coast Guard
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Four men were rescued by a fisherman after their boat took on water in the Saginaw River. 

Bangor Township Fire Department said they received a call about 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, March 28 about reports of people in the water about 90 feet from the Saginaw River bank.  

Investigators said four men were on an airboat near the Bay City Yacht Club when it started sinking. The men were picked up by a fisherman who just put his boat in the water and saw them in the river, the fire department said.

The fisherman took the men to the DNR Boat Launch.

Officials said the four men were cold and wet, but not hurt.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.