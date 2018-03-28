Elementary delays classes over armed person barricaded in home - WNEM TV 5

Elementary delays classes over armed person barricaded in home

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MT. MORRIS, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan elementary delayed the start of their school day due to an armed person barricaded in a nearby home.

Superintendent Renae L. Galsterer with the Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools said she was contacted early Wednesday morning by law enforcement about a person with a weapon barricaded in a home near Montague Elementary.

“For the safety of our students, a decision was made to delay the start time for Montague students and to place the middle school and high school in secure mode,” Galsterer said in a letter to parents on the district’s Facebook page.

By 7:45 a.m. the district received a notice from police saying the person had been apprehended. However, since the school delay was already posted, Galsterer decided not to reverse the decision.

Classes start at 10:45 a.m. for Montague Elementary. Latchkey was also canceled.

Police have not yet released details on the situation. 

