Shelterhouse planning new facility

Due to growing demand, Shelterhouse, a resource for victims of domestic and sexual violence, is expanding.

The facility, which serves Midland and Gladwin Counties, announced plans for a new facility that will include 12 individual suits.

Shelterhouse said the need came after an average of 337 people were turned away each year, and in recent years, it has been over capacity a majority of the time, according to a press release issued by Shelterhouse.

The current facility is 90-years-old, with six bedrooms and a total of 17 beds, requiring a communal living situation.

“Shelterhouse. It’s not just a place. It is a service for victims of domestic and sexual violence in Midland and Gladwin Counties,” Shelterhouse Executive Director Janine Ouderkirk said. “Unfortunately the current facility has not been serving our clients’ needs well. Our outdated model of service – communal living – is not best practice for those who have experienced trauma. With a new state of the art facility, Midland will be better equipped to meet the needs of those in our community who are victims of these crimes. In addition to housing, Shelterhouse also provides counseling and advocacy for its clients, and the new facility will provide more space to enhance services to our non-residential clients, offering a consistent therapeutic environment that is essential to healing. Furthermore, the 90-year old facility is inefficient with high maintenance and energy costs. Simply put, the time has come to build a new facility.”

The new facility is in the planning stages, with groundbreaking planned for this summer, and hope to have it operational by the end of 2019.

If you would like to donate, go to www.ShelterhouseMidland.org, select “Donate” and designate the “New Facility" fund.

