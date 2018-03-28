Teen in officer-involved shooting killed himself, father says

The father of a Mid-Michigan teen who died in an officer-involved shooting says his son died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Todd Marsh, the father of 16-year-old Jaden Marsh, told TV5 he and Jaden’s mother met with Michigan State Police Wednesday and were told his son died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

A press release from the Midland Police Department confirmed that Marsh fired at least two rounds from the stolen handgun he was carrying. One round was recovered at the scene, the other was determined to be a self-inflicted fatal shot to the head.

The shooting happened about 1:39 a.m. Monday, March 12 on the 2000 block of E. Ashman Street in Midland.

The Midland Police Department said they were called to the area for reports of two people breaking into a vehicle. When officers arrived, they said two suspects allegedly took off running.

During the foot chase, police said Jaden aimed and fired a gun at an officer. The officer returned fire, hitting Jaden. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second suspect, also a 16-year-old male, was taken into custody for questioning and then transferred to the Midland Juvenile Care Center.

Lt. Dave Kaiser said the gun Jaden used was recently reported stolen from a vehicle parked at the Holiday Inn Express in Midland.

Todd Marsh previously told TV5 his son wanted to end his life.

"The night before, Jaden Snapchatted with his older brother in California and said what he was going to do," Marsh said.

Marsh said he believes Jaden wasn't trying to hurt the officers. He thinks his son wanted police to kill him. Marsh said his son was diagnosed with severe depression and this was not the first time he tried to take his life.

Midland Police said the situation is still being actively investigated, and the department is coordinating with the Michigan State Police and the Midland County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The Midland Police Department extended its "deepest condolences to all of those impacted by this tragic event".

