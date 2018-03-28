Flint native Miles Bridges entering 2018 NBA draft

Michigan State star and Flint native Miles Bridges is skipping his final two seasons of eligibility and entering the NBA draft.

The school announced Bridges' departure Wednesday. It came as no surprise after a fine season in which he was named a second-team All-American by The Associated Press.

Bridges weighed the idea of going pro last year as well, but he decided to stay in school, turning this season's team into a national title contender. Michigan State won the Big Ten but lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Syracuse.

Bridges said the following on Twitter: “God couldn’t have placed me in a better place for these last two years. I wanna thank coach Izzo and the rest of the coaching staff for giving a skinny kid from Flint a chance to play at such a legendary program. I would like to thank the academic support for helping me out everyday. I also want to thank Spartan Nation for welcoming me with open arms into their community and school. And last but not least I would like to thank my teammates for the bond and memories that we will share for a lifetime. I will be a spartan for life no matter what!! With that being said I am entering the 2018 NBA draft and I am signing with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

There's been no announcement yet on the future of Spartans freshman Jaren Jackson, who could go even higher than Bridges in the draft if he decides to enter.

