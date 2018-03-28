5-month-old baby dies, mother, significant other in custody

Two people are in custody in connection with the death of a 5-month-old baby.

Mt. Morris Township Police confirm to TV5 that the little boy’s mother and her significant other were taken into custody after the child died over the weekend.

Lt. Matt Lasky said the child’s 23-year-old-mother took the boy to the hospital on Sunday after he started having trouble breathing.

He died later that night.

Lasky said something struck the child “impacting the organs”.

The 23-year-old mother and a 19-year-old Flint man have been arrested.

It’s not clear if that man is the baby’s father.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, but at last check, no charges have been filed.

The investigation is on-going.

