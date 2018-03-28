Shop with your pet at Gordmans on April 7

You can take your furry friend shopping with you, and maybe win something in the process.

In celebration of National Pet Day, everyone is invited to bring their pet to Gordmans on Saturday, April 7 for a tail-wagging good time of shopping, giveaways and the chance to donate to a great pet-related cause.

A representative from a local pet charity will be on-hand to share information on adoptable pets and how shoppers can share in the organization’s mission.

The event will take place at all Gordmans locations from noon to 3 p.m.

Whether you have a terrier or a tabby cat, you can bring your four-legged friend along, and are invited to snap a pic with your pet and post it on social media using the hashtag #GordmansLovesPets.

All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier in the store.

