Detroit Tigers Opening Day Weather Forecast

March 29th, 2018 is Detroit Tigers opening day. The Detroit Tigers are taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:10 PM. If you are planning to head to Detroit or go to Comerica Park, here’s what you can expect weather-wise.

Check out the Hour-By-Hour for Detroit

Tailgating

Cloudy, with rain showers nearby. Temperature in the lower and middle 40s.

First Pitch 1:10 PM

Rain showers. Temperature in the upper 40s.

After the Game

Rain showers continue. Temperature near the upper 40s. Expect the winds to start to pick up.

Make sure to layer up under your rain gear tomorrow. Unfortunately, it won’t be the best weather for baseball as it’ll be chilly, breezy and rainy. Also, plan accordingly to check beforehand if the game is delayed or postponed. The only question remaining is if the rain will impact the first pitch or during the game enough to delay or even force the game to be rescheduled.

Have a fun and safe time!

