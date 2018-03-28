Opening Day Forecast

Opening Day for the Tigers is always hit and miss, typical for spring in the state of Michigan. Although we know that, it doesn't make it any easier when the forecast is a bit of a downer for the first game of the year.

If you're headed to Detroit today for tailgating or for the game itself, be sure to pack the umbrella, poncho, and any other rain gear before you head out.

Showers have already been passing through this morning, but are a bit more scattered at this point. You may be able to sneak some dry time in before game time. Plan for temperatures this morning to be in the upper 30s to around 40.

By game time, shower chances will be increasing and we expect some steadier showers the farther we get into the afternoon. With plenty of cloud cover and the showers around, expect a jump only into the low 40s by game time, with middle 40s or so by the end of the game.

If for any reason the game is postponed today, the forecast for tomorrow looks a lot better. We don't get rid of the clouds completely but we should manage some breaks, and we'll at least be dry in case the game has to be rescheduled. Temperatures on Friday afternoon would be in the 40s.

