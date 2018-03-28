WantedWednesday: Searching for Stephanie Sasse

She’s wanted for a felony embezzlement warrant, and she’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down 32-year-old Stephanie Ann Sasse.

Sasse is 5’4”, 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said she is wanted for a felony embezzlement warrant-FTD steal and unlawful use from a vulnerable adult.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

