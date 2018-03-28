Firm tracks Nassar coverage, bills university $500K

Michigan State University paid roughly $500,000 to a public relations firm for work in January tracking media coverage and social media activity related to the case of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The Lansing State Journal reports Wednesday that New York-based Weber Shandwick billed the university $517,343 for 1,440 hours of work done by 18 employees. The figures came from documents obtained by the newspaper through a public records request.

The firm outlined and evaluated related news coverage and engagement on social media posts. The work previously had been done by university employees, though some of that continued alongside the outside firm's work.

A Michigan State spokeswoman says the university no longer works with Weber Shandwick. She didn't provide a reason.

Nassar is serving a decades-long prison sentence for molesting patients and possessing child pornography. Roughly 200 women gave powerful courtroom statements against him earlier this year.

