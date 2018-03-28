WB US-10 back open after crash - WNEM TV 5

WB US-10 back open after crash

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Westbound US-10 is back open in Bay County after it was closed due to a crash.

The accident was paged out about 3:45 p.m.

All lanes were impacted and traffic was backed up for almost an hour.

TV5 will update once we learn more information.

