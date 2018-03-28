BREAKING: Landline service out near Reese - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Landline service out near Reese

REESE, MI (WNEM) -

Tuscola County is reporting a landline phone service outage in the Reese area.

Officials are advising that if you have an emergency, please use a cell phone, or go to the Reese Fire Hall.

