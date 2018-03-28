1 injured after early morning shooting in Flint

One person was injured after an early morning shooting in Flint on Wednesday.

A man was shot while he was in bed inside his home on the 5800 block of Winthrop, Flint police spokesperson Det. Tyrone Booth said, adding the shot came from outside the home.

The 911 call came in at 2:40 a.m.

The victim was initially listed in critical condition, but is now in stable condition, Booth said.

Police have not made an arrest in connection to the shooting.

