Mid-Michigan student places among top in country for financial contest

A Mid-Michigan student can now say she’s one of the top financial whizzes in the state and even the country.

But before Wednesday morning, she had no idea her investment proposal beat out thousands.

Kelly Canning was surprised to learn she took first place in Michigan.

The SIFMA Foundation, which is dedicated to fostering knowledge and understanding of the financial markets, sponsored the contest.

Kelly created an investment plan for a non-profit organization. She had $100,000 of fake money to work with.

“I had to pick out a company first, then learn all about them, what their money is doing right now. And then how I would change it and learn about their values. I did Salvation Army. So, that’s what I had to do a lot of research of,” Kelly said.

She then wrote an essay of more than 700 words outlining her plan.

Aside from taking first in the state, she placed seventh nationally out of more than 4,000 entries.

Her parents found out she won weeks ago and kept it a secret.

“I’ve known that she was a winner for over a month. Maybe closer to two months. And it’s been difficult not to say anything to her,” said Dan Canning, Kelly’s father.

The class instructor is Bruce Burwitz. This is the second year in a row one of his students placed nationally in the contest.

“To make that top echelon is just a top exciting experience. So, she should be very proud,” Burwitz said.

Kelly can’t say enough about her teacher.

“Mr. Burwitz definitely had a big part in what he does with his student. He’s a great teacher,” she said.

Kelly is going on to Saginaw Valley State University next year for nursing.

Kelly also received a $100 gift certificate.

