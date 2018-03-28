Thursday showers kick off a cooling trend

Clouds stood in the way of what would have been a warm and sunny Wednesday. A layer of warm air aloft locked them in over the region, only beginning to burn off late in the day when there wasn't enough time left to warm us up. Even so, it was a pleasant midweek, but that's going to change as we approach Easter weekend.

Overnight

A pair of systems will begin to converge of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley late tonight and into Thursday. A potent low pressure system over northeastern Texas will run northeastward along a stalled frontal boundary while a cold front sinks southeastward from the northern Plains. The little bit of clearing we managed earlier this evening will be overtaken by more clouds as the systems approach.

Isolated showers will eventually roll in along with those clouds, arriving around 5:00 AM. While there may be a few slick areas, these showers are not likely to cause any major disruptions for the Thursday morning commute. Lows will dip to the upper 30s, with light and variable winds.

Thursday

Showers will become more numerous over the course of Thursday, but will mostly be on the lighter side. During the afternoon, the southern low will begin to track across Indiana and Ohio, putting lower Michigan on the northern flank of a wide swath of rain. It's going to be a close call, but steady rain is expected to back in across southeast Michigan, including much of the Thumb, just in time for the evening commute. Before the steadier turn in the rain, high temperatures will find their way into the upper 40s to around 50 in many locations, with little in the way of wind.

>> Keep tabs on the rain and all facets of this system from the First Warn 5 Weather Lab! <<

The cold front over the northern Plains will also be swinging in right around the time of the evening drive. Rain will continue for much of the evening across parts of the Thumb, even mixing with a few wet snowflakes as colder air begins to spill in behind the front. We're not looking at any accumulations, but it could certainly add an extra degree of difficulty to your evening travels.

Any lingering rain and mixed precipitation will come to an end by midnight, leaving mostly cloudy skies behind for the rest of the night. Lows will be quite a bit colder, falling into the middle and upper 20s. Adding to the chill, winds will increase out of the NNW at 10-15 mph.

Friday & Beyond

Our week of flip-flopping weather will do just that on Friday. A small pocket of high pressure will find its way to us, leading to a mix of sun and clouds to round out the work week. High temps will hold near normal in the middle to upper 40s.

We'll flip it the other way on Saturday, this time with a far messier situation. A new storm system emerging from the Rockies will dart across the Great Lakes, tugging some unseasonably cold air down from parts of Canada. Rain will arrive on the front half of the system, then change over to a wintry mix and plain snow on the back side Saturday evening. Check back for updates on any possible accumulations.

While things will improve a bit for Easter Sunday, it will also mark the beginning of a prolonged stretch of below-average temperatures. Long range data even suggests that we could remain in the abnormally chilly conditions for about the first half of April. See the included graphics for more info, and keep tabs on our weather's impending mood swings in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

