Democratic gubernatorial candidates speak at town hall

Four Democratic gubernatorial candidates spoke in Mid-Michigan on Wednesday during a town hall style address.

They all made their case for the state’s highest office.

“I love the state of Michigan and we need a governor who’s gonna fix the darn roads, who’s gonna get people back to work in high paying jobs,” said Gretchen Whitmer, candidate for governor.

It was the last of three town halls hosted by Michigan AFL CIO.

Bill Cobbs, Abdul El-Sayed, Shri Thanedar and Whitmer spoke on a few key topics.

They all agreed infrastructure is a big deal, but they differed in how much it would take to fix the problem.

“We have an infrastructure bank in Michigan. I’m gonna fund that bank to the tune of $3 billion,” Whitmer said.

“I wanna launch a $60 billion infrastructure plan,” Cobbs said.

“We gotta invest about $4 billion,” Thanedar said.

“So, we gotta be able to invest over time and a large enough amount of money. And we need to be able to leverage private capitol towards public project,” El-Sayed said.

They all agreed skilled labor is critical to the economy, but they have their own ways of how they would fill those needed positions.

“I would bring career and technical education in our middle schools and high schools. And I wanna make two-year community college and four-year public schools free of cost,” Thanedar said.

“We gotta be able to invest in our people through education and through healthcare. And invest in our infrastructure through roads and bridges,” El-Sayed said.

“What we’ll be able to do when we fix the infrastructure is create new jobs in this state that will average $17.50 an hour,” Cobbs said.

To hear more from the Democratic candidates, click here.

The AFL CIO did not invite the Republican candidates to take part in the town hall.

