Tigers announce 2018 Opening Day Roster

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced their 25-man roster for 2018 Opening Day.

The Tigers Opening Day roster consists of 12 pitchers, two catchers, five infielders, five outfielders and one designated hitter. Detroit opens the 2018 season on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh at Comerica Park.

The Tigers 25-man Opening Day roster is as follows:

PITCHERS (12): Matthew Boyd, Buck Farmer, Michael Fulmer, Shane Greene, Joe Jiménez, Francisco Liriano, Daniel Norris, Warwick Saupold, Daniel Stumpf, Drew VerHagen, Alex Wilson, Jordan Zimmermann

CATCHERS (2): John Hicks, James McCann

INFIELDERS (5): Miguel Cabrera, Jeimer Candelario, Niko Goodrum, José Iglesias, Dixon Machado

OUTFIELDERS (5): Nicholas Castellanos, JaCoby Jones, Mikie Mahtook, Leonys Martin, Victor Reyes

DESIGNATED HITTER (1): Victor Martinez

Copyright WNEM Meredith Corp 2018. All rights reserved.