Family searching for lost cremation necklace of beloved pet

A man has an emotional plea as he desperately searches for his mother’s missing locket.

“It was really sentimental to her and I’d really like it returned,” Jerry Mader said.

She lost the locket nearly a week ago while shopping in Saginaw. The necklace may be somewhere near the Kroger on State Street, Meijer on Gratiot or the Admiral on Davenport. It’s a token considered irreplaceable because it contains the cremains of their beloved dog, Chloe.

“"She was a really great dog, and so my mom wouldn't put her down unless she had some way to know that the dog was with her all the time. So, we got her a locket with these ashes in it,” Mader said.

If you find the locket, give us a call at 989-758-2044.

