Man arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' Gladwin County courthouse

Authorities say they've arrested a man accused of threatening to shoot people inside a county courthouse.

The arrest happened Wednesday afternoon.

Gladwin County Sheriff Mike Shea said it was a tense day inside the courthouse as his deputies continue to investigate the threat.

The sheriff said a Gladwin man was at the courthouse when he threatened to “shoot up” the building.

Courthouse staff and police acted quickly, putting the building on lockdown for more than an hour.

The sheriff said they arrested the man without incident shortly after 3 p.m.

“It wasn’t a situation where someone received a threat, didn’t keep it to themselves, so they told folks what was going on, perceived it as credible. We obviously took it as a very credible threat and in a short time we had the individual in jail, so it ended well,” Shea said.

The man has yet to be arraigned.

