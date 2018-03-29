Family looks for information in killing of Flint man

A Mid-Michigan family is pleading for information in the death of a Flint man.

Barry Swindle, 68, was found dead Jan. 29 in his home on the 2300 block of Broadway Boulevard. A medical examiner ruled his death as homicide due to blunt force trauma.

Swindle's daughter, Tina, will be speaking to the public Thursday at the Flint Police Department Headquarters to talk about her father and his death. Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is also offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

A billboard with Swindle's picture and the question "Do you know who killed me?" will be displayed at Franklin and Mabel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.