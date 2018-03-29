'Violent deportee' who escaped ICE agents has ties to Michigan

A prisoner who made a dramatic escape from federal custody has ties to Michigan.

Mohamadou Mbacke, 31, was last seen at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Authorities said he escaped from immigration officials just before he was to be deported back to the African nation of Senegal.

Officials say Mbacke bolted from three ICE agents after they removed his handcuffs at the security checkpoint. TSA does not allow passengers to be handcuffed while on the flights.

The suspect dodged the ICE agents long enough to exit the terminal. He was last seen on surveillance video hopping into a cab.

Authorities said Mbacke was convicted in 2012 of two felony firearms offenses out of Wayne County and served three years in Michigan prison.

In 2015, a judge ordered his deportation after he violated the terms of his status.

Local, state and federal authorities continue to search for Mbacke, who is described as a “violent deportee.”

Law enforcement urges the public to avoid him, and instead contact them immediately if he is seen.

