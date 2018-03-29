Michigan homeowner shoots suspect, scares off two others during break-in

Authorities say a suspect was shot by a homeowner during a break-in attempt at a home in Branch County.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 28 at a home on the 1200 block of Berlew Road in Algansee Township.

Michigan State Police said three suspects tried to get into the home by breaking into the front door and breaking several windows.

Troopers said the homeowner tried to protect themselves by firing multiple shots from a weapon.

“We left a place where there were home invasions coming to the area. We got out of there, came here so we wouldn't have to deal with it,” the homeowner, who wished to keep their identity hidden, said.

The suspects fled in a full-size, four-door sedan that was dark green with a loud exhaust, according to MSP. Police believe the vehicle is a Mercury Marquis or Ford Crown Victoria-style vehicle.

Officials said one of the suspects was dropped off at the hospital with a superficial gunshot wound. The injury was not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police right away.

